General News of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ministerial vetting will be of records not CVs – Haruna Iddrisu warns

A sitting of parliament's appointment committee

Tamale South MP and leader of opposition National Democratic Congress in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, says upcoming vetting of ministerial nominees will be based on records of nominees unlike in 2016.



“You know in 2016, many of them were without record. The vetting was more like a CV vetting, we usually look at the CV," he is quoted to have said.



His position is with regards to nominees likely to be re-nominated by the president to head ministries. The NDC has signalled that it was likely to participate in the vetting process despite boycotting the president’s swearing-in on January 7.



“Now, many of them (nominees) will walk to us with a public record, and some unacceptable record and some, record that they must account to the Ghanaian people why they did this at that particular time and whether what they did was in the national interest,” Haruna told Accra-based Joy FM.



He added that for the NDC, the process will help scrutinize the nominees: “To examine their intellect, to examine their temperament and to make many of them now accountable.”



The president is widely expected to present a list of nominees to the eighth parliament when the house convenes for its second sitting on January 15. Meanwhile, the leadership of the house are meeting with the speaker over which party gets the majority label when sitting resumes.



Haruna Iddrisu had earlier this week blamed the president for appointing caretaker ministers, arguing that it was unlawful. A number of legal brains have disagreed with his position positing that the transition act of 2012 empowered the president so to do.