Ministerial vetting: ‘Don’t be deceived, PAC can reject appointees’ - Inusah Fuseini

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, has asked the public to disregard the assertion that Parliament’s Appointment Committee (PAC) is incapable of rejecting some appointees who will appear before them.



A section of Ghanaians is of the view that the committee lacks the courage to reject some appointees who might fail to impress them.



Others also think that just as always, this particular process will be a mere formality.



But responding to such, Inusah Fuseini indicated that unlike previous instances, ministerial appointees would be desperately required to justify their nomination by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He added that any candidate who fails to meet the right standards will be rejected outright.



“Let's not get it wrong, the committee can reject, so nominees who are yet to appear before the committee should spend some time preparing. You must qualify to be a member of parliament,” he stated on JoyNews’ Newsfile monitored by GhanaWeb.



He added that although the Appointments Committee has improved significantly, there is still room for improvement.



Meanwhile, some individuals including a member of NDC’s communications team, Peter Mensah, have asserted that ministerial appointees like Ursula Owusu Ekuful, Ken Ofori-Atta, Mavis Hawa Koomson and the Ahafo Regional Minister-Designate will be rejected by the vetting committee.



Earlier in an interview with Hot FM, Peter Mensah affirmed that, due to some ‘uncultured’ behaviour and incapabilities of these appointees, they will be rejected by the committee.











