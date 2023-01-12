Ministerial reshuffle looms as Agric Minister resigns

General News of Thursday, 12 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There may be a reshuffle of ministers under the Akufo-Addo-led government soon following the resignation of two ministers, Dailyguide has reported.



The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Owusu Afriyie Akoto tendered in a resignation from his role as state minister on Tuesday, following the resignation of the Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen some few days ago.



According to Daily Guide, even though the President had on several platforms justified the inclusion of his ministerial team, the pullout of the two ministers has made it inevitable to reshuffle the team with possible merging of some ministries.



It is also expected that, Water and Sanitation will be collapsed with Sanitation joining Local Government and Water Resources going back to Works and Housing.



Per the article published by the Daily Guide, unconfirmed sources revealed that former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu may make his way to join the government.



The source also revealed that, the reshuffle may affect the MP for Abetifi and former Minister of State for National Security, Bryan Acheampong, who have been tipped for the Agric and Transport Ministries as well as National Security.



RJB/WA