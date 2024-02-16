Ministerial reshuffle: Did Akufo-Addo forget the sports minister? – Governance lecturer

General News of Friday, 16 February 2024

Dr. Benjamin Otchere Ankrah, a senior lecturer at the Central University has expressed reservations about President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s recent ministerial reshuffle.



Speaking on Thursday, February 15, 2024, Dr Ankrah wondered why the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif survived the shake-up in the executive arm of government which saw some ministers either being sacked or reassigned by the president.



“I was expecting three people to go; Ofori-Atta, Amoako Atta and the sports minister… government used our money to rent a house for the purpose of housing Black Stars coaches but when he came into office, he failed to ensure that it is done and instead used our money to pay for a hotel for the coach to live there. That was when I said the minister has failed.



“Was he not the same minister who closed stadiums for shows to be held? Is he not the same minister who has sent the country to three tournaments but failed to disclose the budget meant for the tournaments?” he questioned.



According to the lecturer, he suspects the president may have either forgotten about the sports minister during the reshuffle or someone else took out his name from the list.



“I am sure the president wrote his name. Or is it that someone else cancelled his name?" he quarried.



President Akufo-Addo on February 14, 2024, announced changes to his government by sacking some key ministers including his roads, finance and health ministers.



While some other ministers were reassigned, the president named replacements to take up various ministerial portfolios rendered vacant through his reshuffle.







