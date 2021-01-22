Politics of Friday, 22 January 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Ministerial appointments must be rotated in NPP – Amoako-Baah

Political Scientist and member of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Amoako-Baah, claims ministerial appointments must be rotated within the party.



According to him, there are too many qualified people in the party who have worked hard and deserve a chance to show what they can do.



“I’m not saying some people didn’t do well but you have to bring in new faces because they’re also party people. What I’m talking about is bringing in new people and taking some out not because they didn’t do well but there are parliamentarians who worked hard and they deserve a chance too,” Dr Amoako-Baah said.



He added “People should be allowed to choose who they want. The NPP has so many members and the appointments must be rotated.”



The comments by Dr Amoako-Baah comes after has released a total of 46 Ministers for his second term, a cut from the 126 that served in his first term. Some 15 ministers from the first term of the president were retained for the second term.



The President in a statement Thursday said the list of Ministers will be submitted to Parliament for vetting.



The statement noted the President has scrapped the Office of the Senior Minister. It further noted eight out of the 46 Ministers will be women.