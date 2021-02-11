General News of Thursday, 11 February 2021

Ministerial Vetting: Adutwum, Nitiwul face Appointment Committee today

Education Minister-designate Yaw Osei Adutwum

The vetting of the ministerial nominees continues with two nominees expected to face the Appointment Committee of Parliament today, February 11, 2021.



Dominic Nitiwul, the Minister of Defence designate, and Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education-designate will take turns to prove to Parliament and a larger extent Ghanaians, why they should be entrusted with the portfolios.



Nitiwul retained his post as Defense Minister while Adutwum earned a promotion for his good works as Deputy Minister of Education.



The use of soldiers as personal bodyguards for some public and private citizens is expected to feature in Nitiwul’s vetting.



Osei Adutwum on the other hand is expected to have a smooth experience but will have to answer questions on the Free SHS program.



On Wednesday, the vetting process commenced with the Kwaku Agyeman-Manu of the Health Minister and Kan Dapaah of the Security Minister being grilled for a combined period of nine hours.



It emerged during the vetting of Albert Kan-Dapaah that the military invasion of parliament was not ordered by any Minister or government official.



Agyeman-Manu also admitted that procurement processes were sidestepped in the institution of coronavirus preventive measures at the Kotoka International Airport.



In all, the Appointment Committee is expected to vet 46 sectorial and regional ministers.



