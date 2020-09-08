General News of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Minister responds to Mahama's 'president has a shorter life' comment

Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

"We leave it in the hands of God, those whose political fortunes depend on the ill-health and death of President Akufo-Addo," Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister of Information, said at a media briefing in Kumasi on Tuesday.



He was responding to a video in which former President John Dramani Mahama was heard telling supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at a rally that “the President has a shorter life to live and will not be around to pay Ghana's accumulated debts”.



The Minister said all the political parties and their presidential candidates contesting this year's election had pledged to engage in issue-based campaigns, adding; “We are, therefore, surprised that Mr Mahama could descend so low”.



He expressed the belief that discerning Ghanaian voters would examine the credibility and track records of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the NDC in determining who governs the country.



On the election of President Akufo-Addo as ECOWAS Chairman, the Minister said it was an endorsement of the President’s good leadership by member countries.



He said the President would work assiduously with member nations towards resolving the challenges faced in the sub-region, including armed conflicts, terrorist attacks in Burkina Faso and Mali, as well as political instability.



He would also delegate his powers to personalities and supervise their work to ensure a successful tenure of office.



President Akufo-Addo was elected by leaders of ECOWAS in Niamey, capital of Niger, during the 57th ECOWAS Summit, replacing the Nigerien President Mohamoudu Issoufou on Monday, September 7, 2020.



With regards to the Antigen Testing at the Kotoka International Airport, Mr Oppong Nkrumah said six persons had, so far, tested positive for COVID-19 at the Airport since its reopening on Tuesday, September 1.



Those who tested positive, he said, were sent to the Ga East Municipal Hospital for further assessment and management.



The Minister announced that $37,000 had been accrued to the private testing agency undertaking the Antigen Testing at the Airport since its reopening.





