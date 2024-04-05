Minister of Roads inspects ongoing road projects in Nkoranza

Regional News of Friday, 5 April 2024

Source: dailymailgh.com

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye, who also serves as the MP for Bantema, embarked on a productive visit to the Bono East Region on Thursday, April 4 2024.



During his visit, the Minister and his delegation toured several Municipal and District Assemblies, including Techiman North and South, Nkoranza North and South, and Atebubu Amantin.



In Nkoranza, Asenso-Boakye meticulously inspected the progress of a 9.9 km road construction project within the municipality. Commencing on October 27, 2023, the construction is slated for completion by October of the current year.



Addressing the media and residents of Nkoranza, the Minister expressed his contentment with the ongoing work and urged the contractor to adhere to the project timeline. He reaffirmed that the initiative is a government project, urging the public to disregard any misinformation surrounding it.



Furthermore, the Minister highlighted the instrumental role played by NPP Parliamentary Candidate, Harriet Kyeremanteng Oppong, in securing the contract for the 9.9 km Nkoranza town road project. [2:05 pm, 05/04/2024] Kent Mensah: Nkoranza South NPP parliamentary candidate organises Easter football gala



In a bid to empower and inspire youth development during this year's Easter festivities, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Nkoranza South, Harriet Kyeremanteng Oppong, organised a vibrant football gala engaging 32 communities within the constituency.



The event aimed to bolster the skills of young football enthusiasts while fostering community cohesion.



Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Black Stars player, current Ghana National Under-20 goalkeepers trainer Isaac Amoako, was a prominent figure at the event. Amoako's presence not only motivated the youth but also provided an opportunity for talent scouting, with hopes of discovering potential players for various teams.



Communities such as Koforidua, Asonkwaa, Adehyeman, Kwafre, and others enthusiastically participated in the fiercely contested tournament, ultimately clinching victory for Adehyeman. The winning team was awarded a trophy and a cash prize of GHC3000, while runners-up Akumsa Dumase and Nkwabeng received commendations and prizes of GHC2000 and GHC1000, respectively.



Addressing the assembled teams, Oppong emphasized the gala's significance in uncovering latent talents within the constituency. She underscored the platform's potential in propelling budding football careers forward, fostering unity among communities, and promoting peaceful coexistence.



Highlighting the success story of Nathaniel Owusu, who secured a professional opportunity in Dubai following a similar event in June 2023 dubbed "HARRIET SALAH GALA," Oppong encouraged players to uphold discipline and continuously enhance their skills to surpass their peers.



The event garnered significant attention, with notable attendees including NPP regional chairman "Chairman IB," constituency executives, religious leaders, Zongo chiefs, and community elders. The gala not only celebrated sporting excellence but also exemplified a commitment to nurturing youth potential and fostering community solidarity.



