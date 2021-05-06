Minister of Information finally redeems his pledge to GJA after two years

General News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: My News GH

Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah has finally redeemed his pledge to Journalists in the Upper East Region two years after the promise was made.



Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah redeemed his pledge before starting a media briefing in Bolgatanga, the Upper East Regional Capital



It would be recalled that the Minister pledged to support the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) in the Upper East Region in its awards in 2019.



The pledge of GHS10,000 which was purposed for the awards was not redeemed at the given time.



Reasons for the delay were not clearly given but the Minister in his recent vetting, said he had asked the accounts department at the ministry to ensure the money was paid.



Mr. Oppong Nkrumah, after his vetting and approval for over three months finally asked his accounts officer to make the payment before he started the engagement with the media in Bolgatanga.



His pledge has come after two years of the GJA awards in the Upper East Region.