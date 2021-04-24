Minister of Education visits schools in Central Region, donates pianos to five basic schools

Regional News of Saturday, 24 April 2021

Source: Peace FM

The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, paid a surprise work visit to four (4) selected senior high schools in the Central Region today, Friday 23rd April, 2021.



The schools are Wesley Girls High School; Academy of Christ the King; Holy Child Senior High school; and St. Augustine's College.



The objective of the visit was to monitor the adherence to the Covid-19 protocols, implementation of the Free SHS Policy and teaching and learning.



The Minister was impressed with the activities in the schools and commended the Directorate, Heads of the Schools as well as teachers for their good work.



In a related development, the Minister also presented five Digital Pianos to basic schools in the Region.



These are St. Augustine’s practice school; St. Monica’s Girls basic school; Elmina Methodist basic school; Okyeso M/A basic school; and Badu Walker Basic School at Abura Dunkwa.



This donation was to augment the teaching of music in basic schools.



Receiving the items, the Regional Director of Education, Martha Owusu Agyeman (Mrs), expressed appreciation and assured the Minister that the devices will be put to very good use.



