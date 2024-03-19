Minister of Communications attributes disruption in internet services to landslide

General News of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Minister for Communications and Digitalisation Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has disclosed that the recent disruption in internet services might be as a result of a landslide.



Subscribers have been enduring disruptions in services for the past 5 days following a total shutdown on the networks.



Addressing parliament on the issue, the Ablekuma West MP said what happened was unprecedented.



Ursula Owusu-Ekuful however disclosed that interim measures are being rolled out by the service providers to cater for the needs of the public.



According to her, no country impacted by the shutdown has been able to fully restore services.



She further disclosed that the government is in the process of admitting other service providers in the country, such as StarLink, which provides satellite internet services.



Ursula Owusu-Ekuful added that the government is employing other initiatives to ensure redundancy or back up in order to avoid such outages.