Minister for Public Enterprises, Joseph Cudjoe honored

Regional News of Thursday, 29 June 2023

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Institute of Directors Ghana has conferred on the Minister for Public Enterprises, Joseph Cudjoe an honorary award.



The award is in recognition of Joseph Cudjoe’s avowed commitment towards promoting good Corporate Governance in Ghana.



"In recognition of your immense contributions to the cause of the Institute and the promotion of good corporate governance in Ghana", the citation on the plaque read.



This award, automatically an instrument of endorsement, has confirmed the Minister’s strive at making State Enterprises more efficient and productive.



The former Deputy Minister of Energy has earned the admiration of Ghanaians for daring to transform State Owned Enterprises and institutions hitherto considered dormant.



Joseph Cudjoe, who is a third term legislator of Effia Constituency in the Western Region has been at the forefront of building avant-garde structures in the public sector and working assiduously to improve the financial muscles of these State owned Enterprises to become profitable ventures.



Prior to winning this award, the MP had been identified by his constituents as one of the few technocrats using the role of politics to drum home development in communities previously ignored as well as building healthy relationships in government as tools to transform lives among others.