Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Minister for Education to appear in Parliament over anti-Ewe textbooks

Minister for Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum is expected to answer questions in Parliament over the approval of new history textbooks titled ‘History of Ghana’ that has a narrative against Ewes.



The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto, who told TV XYZ about the development noted that Adutwum will answer to the textbooks on the floor of the law-making chamber before the weekends.



“As at yesterday, the indication I had was that the Honourable Speaker had admitted the question. I am expectant that this week, the Minister will appear before the House,’ he told Morning Update co-host Nana Abena Serwaa.



“This is an urgent question so I am expecting that minister will appear before the house sometime this week,” he added.



A section of Ghanaians are outraged after some portions of the textbook that described Ewes as “inward-looking” people flooded social media sites over the weekend.



The book, published by Badu Nkansah Publications,has been described as unwholesome for school children by many including educationists after it generated controversies.



