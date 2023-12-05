Minister for Education justifies reporting time for SHS 1 students

General News of Tuesday, 5 December 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has justified the decision for Form 1 SHS students to report to school today, December 4, 2023.



Speaker of Parliament last week following appeals from MPs had asked the minister to reconsider the decision given the short time the children would be in school before the Christmas break.





The suggestion from parliament was however rejected by the ministry and GES.



The speaker today described the reaction as disrespectful and ordered the minister to report to the house by mid-day or face the privileges committee.



The minister in his briefing told the House the move is to ensure the calendar returns to the pre-COVID period one adding parents have been given relief with the harmonized prospectus.



Deputy ranking member for the Education Committee Dr. Clement Apaak, however insisted the assertions of the minister were inaccurate.





According to him the allotted time is too short for parents to properly prepare for their children to report to school.



Other MPs took turns to contribute to the matter with the majority insisting parliament had no right to direct the minister on the reporting date for students



The Minority MPs, however, insisted the reporting date be reconsidered.