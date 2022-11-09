Minister expresses satisfaction with ongoing Syno-hydro project in Sunyani.

Regional News of Wednesday, 9 November 2022

Source: Seth Opoku Agyemang- Sunyani, Contributor

The Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu Banahene has expressed satisfaction with the progress of work on the Sunyani Inner-city Syno-Hydro Road project’



The Regional Minister visited Mungo Park Stretch, where asphalting has begun to inspect its progress.



The mungo park stretch link between berlin top and Baako Niaba.



The Regional Minister expressed satisfaction with the level of work done so far and is hopeful the work will be completed as scheduled.



Hon. Justina Owusu Banahene was certain that this whole project will be completed on time to ensure that it does not go beyond the stipulated period of completion.



Accompanied by Regional Urban Road Development and maintenance Engineer, Minister also inspected work done on the Berlin top access roads.



Although Justina Owusu Banahene was happy with the swift work carried out by the construction firm, she appealed to the hawkers to cooperate with the contractor.



Some of the areas which have seen some level of bitumen are Nkwabeng North access roads including the may-faire link, Fiapre to Odumasi link, Berlin top access roads including the Living Grace link, and now Mungo Park.



Vice-President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia cut the sod for the work to begin on the 29-kilometer Sunyani town roads in September 2020.



It forms part of the rehabilitation and expansion of major roads across the country being funded under the Sinohydro agreement the Akufo-Addo government signed with Sinohydro Corporation and the Chinese government.



About eight major suburbs and 26 communities under these suburbs in the Sunyani Municipality are benefiting from the project.



The suburbs and their surrounding communities included Agyei Ano (Dr. Berko), Mayfair, Baakoniaba, New Town, Berlin Top, and Penkwase areas’ roads, as well as Estate inner link roads.



Hon. Justina Owusu Banahene encouraged the contractor to continue to do quality work for the people of Sunyani to appreciate them.



The Regional Minister said she is highly impressed with the work progress, and advised residents and drivers to cooperate with the contractors.



Justina Owusu-Banahene further appealed to the contractors to endeavour to water the remaining roads that have not seen bitumen to minimize dust pollution in the area since the rains have stopped.



The Sunyani town roads project, the Regional Minister added, was very dear to the people, saying it would not only uplift the image but would greatly help control the growing vehicular and human traffic in the city.



Justina Owusu-Banahene said the springing up of new settlements in the Berlin-Top Area and parts of the Municipality had necessitated the importance to improve the security situation, and access roads to make neighbourhoods safer for residents.