Minister cuts sod for GH¢5.6m Business Resource Center, roads in Manya Krobo

Regional News of Friday, 21 May 2021

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong supported by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) For Lower Manya Krobo in the Eastern Region, Simon Kweku Tetteh have broken grounds for the construction of a three-storey multi-purpose Business Resource Centre as well as a total of 1.2km of bituminous road surfacing in two suburbs of the municipality.



The Business Resource Center to be located within the premises of the Municipal Assembly and the roads in Cannan and Kpanyas, both suburbs of the municipality fall under the 2020 Urban Development Grant (UDG), a component under the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme (GSCSP).



The three-story Business Resource Center will house a 300 capacity conference room, a restaurant, outdoor eating area, a server, (5) fifteen unit offices with kitchenettes, eleven unit bedrooms and a kitchen.



The GH¢3,169,220.46 project to be undertaken by Samotrust Company Limited is expected to take ten months to complete.



Also, the construction of a total of 1.2km road project to be undertaken by Mamanjia Company Limited is expected to last some eight months at a cost of GH¢2,507,035.35.



The minister while applauding the efforts and commitment of President Akufo-Addo to national development identified government’s relationship with the World Bank will ensure rapid urban development.



“Our partnership with the World Bank will ensure that our urban development goals and projects are undertaken expeditiously and with that the support offered by traditional authorities and I’m hopeful will help the contractors, the consultants,” he said while urging that the projects be maintained and protected.



Mr. Seth Kwame Acheampong noted that the region’s proximity to Accra makes it an alternative destination for investment due to the rapidly expanding nature of the national capital Accra.



Aside from the roads improving access condition to the neighbourhood, the minister said residents of the beneficiary communities would also benefit from government services.



Underscoring the importance of roads to residents of the beneficiary neighbourhoods, the minister said the completion of the project would enhance accessibility, beautification of the areas as well as improve the economy of the municipality.



“The construction of this road will help the access condition of the road to the neighbourhood and at the same time it is going to ensure that people who live in the community also benefit from government services so this infrastructure is to promote the economy of this municipality,” he noted.



Assuring that the best of quality would be demanded from the contractors of the projects, the minister noted that it was the responsibility of the consultants to ensure that the government and people get value for money.



“It is the duty of the consultants to supervise the contractors to do what is expected of them and this is why he has been employed by government,” noted the regional minister.