Minister calls for support to save water bodies

Regional News of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Source: GNA

Mrs Cecelia Abena Dapaah, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, has called for the support of the Central Regional Minister to save water bodies in the area.



She said there was the need to conduct a baseline study on the status of water bodies and the effects of illegal mining activities on them, otherwise known as ‘galamsey’.



Mrs Dapaah said this when she visited the Central Regional Minister, Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, to discuss measures to bring a lasting solution to pollution of water bodies in the area, especially the River Prah.



She was accompanied by Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Information Minister, Mr Samuel Abu Gyinapor, the Minister of Natural Resources, and Dr Clifford Abdullah Brimah, the Chief Director.



Mrs Dapaah said the pollution of water bodies through nefarious acts of illegal miners had to be curtailed with maximum efforts.



“We have to work to curtail the evil acts of galamsey because everything will choke up if we fail to and so. We need all stakeholders to come together to fight it,” she added.



Mrs Assan assured the delegation of her unflinching support to protect water bodies to serve the good people of Ghana to achieve the President’s vision of ending galamsey.