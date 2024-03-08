Minister applauds Rastafari Council for its advocacy work

Regional News of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, Contributor

The Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Hon. Stephen Asamoah Boateng has applauded the Rastafari Council, Ghana for its advocacy work for the rights of Rastafari in Ghana.



He also expressed his appreciation of Rastafari for their contribution to national development.



Speaking at the 9th National Rastafari Conference in Accra, the minister expressed his pleasure at being present for the conference noting, “In this election year, the theme chosen for conference - ‘Political Consciousness; A Key Requirement for National Development,’ is most crucial then ever. It resonates deeply with the challenges we face as a people while also emphasizing the need to be aware, informed and engaged in the political landscape of the country.”



The conference was organized by the Rastafari Council, Ghana (RCG).



Hon Asamoah Boateng added, “The Rastafarian way like all other cultures is rooted in unity, love and respect for all, provides a solid foundation for us to advocate for positive change in our lives.” He indicated that “By embracing our political consciousness, we can influence the decision-making process, advocate for our rights and ensure that our voices are heard at all levels of government.”



The Keynote Speaker for the conference, Ras Dr Wayne Rose said Rastafari is politically conscious but asked, “The next question, therefore, must be, what has this political gained for us and the people I n I serve, has Ras Tafari sufficiently leveraged our PC, can I n I, and if I n I have not gained proportional to what is expended, what are the prudent steps and the necessary changes for implementation in the now and for the future? The what, who, how, and when of these questions are still being passively defined… It is time to be more assertive!”



A guest speaker at the conference, Rt. Hon Priest Kailash K Leonce called on Rastafari to be health conscious since that is essential for progress. He noted that individual illnesses are symptoms of social ills hence a holistic approach to wellbeing in our communities.



The Executive Director of the National Commission on Culture (NCC), Nana Otuo Owuoahene Acheampong in his speech noted that “Political consciousness and national development are intertwined, and a driver of the change we desire and participation, collaboration and perseverance are essential to achieving what we desire.”



The President of RCG, Ahuma Bosco Ocansey commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the Year of Return and Beyond the Return initiatives as well as granting citizenships to our diaspora brothers and sisters.



The Women’s Commissioner of the RCG, Empress Safy Najeh called on Rastafari to be politically conscious to be able to make a meaningful contribution to national development.



As part of the conference, a number of Rastafari were presented with certificates in recognition of their contribution to the development of Rastafari in Ghana.



The 9th National Rastafari Conference was attended by Rastafari from around the country. The conference ended with a musical show hosted by African Star Sounds featuring Konkarah Jahvibes, Aklerh, Kwame Conscious with MCs, Culture B, Black Santino, Ras Judah and Ringo Naptali.



Also in attendance was the Culture Commissioner of RCG, Original Ras Korby.