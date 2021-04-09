Minister appeals for support to stem illegal activities

Politics of Friday, 9 April 2021

Source: GNA

Mr Saeed Muhazu Jibril, Savannah Regional Minister, has appealed to traditional authorities to support his administration to bring lasting solution to the menace of illegal mining, logging and commercial charcoal production.



He said such activities were destroying forests in the Region and gave the assurance that his administration was determined to stop them, hence the need for traditional authorities to support him, as custodians of the land.



Mr Jibril made the appeal when he paid courtesy calls on the Paramount Chiefs of Wasipe and Busunu Traditional Areas in the North Gonja and West Gonja Assemblies to officially introduce himself to them as the new Regional Minister.



Both chiefs gave their assurance and readiness to support the Minister to achieve his vision for the region.



Wasipewura Anayme Kabasagya (II) appealed to the Minister to facilitate the completion of the Busunu to Daboya Mankarigu road, which had been abandoned.



Busunuwura Monasa Jonokpowu (II) also appealed for the creation of a District in his traditional area to accelerate development.



The Regional Minister, prior to visiting the Chiefs, held a press conference where he spoke about the major concerns affecting the Region, which needed urgent attention.



He said small-scale mining would be regularised in the Region to allow those, who obtained licenses, to responsibly mine in the communities.



He said this would facilitate the payment of royalties for the development of the Region, adding that, proper procedures would be followed to ensure that mining pits were reclaimed.



He said the Regional Coordinating Council constituted a task force that would ensure enforcement of the law to help curb the menace of illegal mining, logging and commercial charcoal production in the Region.



Meanwhile, the Regional Minister had already visited the Yagbonwura, Overlord of the Gonja Traditional Area, who had also assured him of his readiness and commitment of the traditional council to work with him to protect the environment.