Minister Of Parliamentary Affairs donates sewing machines to constituents

Regional News of Tuesday, 4 May 2021

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for Suame Constituency, Mr Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has donated sewing machines to his constituents.



The Sewing Machines numbering 61 were given to Tailors and Dressmakers yesterday, May 3, 2021, via the Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association (GNTDA), Suame zone.



The contribution is in fulfilment of a promise he made in November 2020 during a graduation ceremony.



Speaking at the bequest event which took place at the Calvary Believers Miracle Cathedral in the Suame Municipal of the Ashanti Region, Mr Kyei Mensah Bonsu said the sewing machines will facilitate the works of the tailors and dressmakers in the Suame constituency.



According to him, vocational training is one of his major priorities, therefore will do everything in his aptitude to support people with vocational skills, a step he believes will help out in the progress of Suame Constituency and Ghana as a whole.



The Suame MP, Mr. Kyei Mensah Bonsu who doubles as the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, however, encouraged the tailors and dressmakers to work assiduously as well as devote their time to learn and get the requisite skills needed to assist them in their entire lives.







He pledged to endow the GNTDA Suame Zone with 3 industrial machines to speed up their work.











