MindFreedom Ghana holds sensitization workshop on mental health for stakeholders in Volta Region

Regional News of Monday, 4 December 2023

Source: Albert Kuzor, Contributor

MindFreedom Ghana, a non-profit health organisation on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, held a sensitization workshop for stakeholders which included traditional leaders, parents, and local government officials, on mental well-being.



The event was held in Ho as part of the activities of the NGO to promote mental well-being and treatment in the country.



This year's theme for the World Mental Health celebration was "Mental Health is a Universal Human Right". According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 2.3 million Ghanaians are living with mental health conditions.



The United Nations (UN), recommends one psychiatrist to take care of one hundred thousand persons, however, in Ghana, the ratio is one psychiatrist to four hundred thousand.



Board member of Mind Freedom Ghana, Eugene Dordeye said although Ghana has not reached the UN's recommendation, the country has improved in the treatment of mental illnesses over the past one and half decades.



"There has been an accelerated improvement for the past fifteen years. For instance, about fifteen years ago, we had one psychiatrist to over two million Ghanaians, currently, we've about one psychiatrist to four hundred thousand", he told the media in an interview after the workshop.



Dr. Dordey, who doubles as a psychiatrist at the Ho Teaching Hospital added, "So that is about now one-fifth or we've improved five times for the past fifteen years so that is a good thing (for the country)".



He suggested that Ghana should begin to look at promoting mental health rather than its treatment.



"For me probably we should move beyond treating people with mental illness to improve mental health or to promote mental health where many people especially our young men and young women can well better use their brains to be more productive and not just probably finish school and look for work but they will rather finish school and create a job, they will finish school and create wealth" he explained.



Speaking on mental health literacy, Dr. Dordeye urged the public to read more about mental illnesses and also seek advice from psychiatrists.



According to a report in October 2023 by WHO, Ghana has made efforts to improve mental healthcare services at all levels.



However, a significant gap is only about two percent of Ghana’s 2.3 million people living with mental health conditions are receiving psychiatric treatment and support from health facilities across the country.



MindFreedom Ghana is one of Ghana's organisations helping to improve the mental health and lives of persons with mental disabilities in the country as well as promote their human rights and dignity.



The organisation has the vision to foster and strengthen links with analogous-minded organizations, both locally and internationally, to harmonize activities and explore diverse forms of cooperation as well as assistance towards persons with psychosocial disabilities in institutions and their communities.