Millennium Excellence Foundation Awards: BCI President Dr. Wiafe Addai wins Woman of the Year 2022

Health News of Friday, 10 March 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Founder and President of Breast Care International (BCI), Dr Mrs Beatrice Wiafe Addai, has been honoured as the Woman of The Year 2022 by the Millennium Excellence Foundation (MEF).



As the world celebrates International Women’s Day (IWD) 2023, the honorary award was in recognition of her selfless dedication to women who have cancer globally.



The award ceremony took place on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Nima in Accra during free health screening on breast and cervical cancers.



The health exercise which was part of activities to celebrate the IWD, brought together people from all walks of life, including the clergy and government officials.



Presenting the award, the President of Millennium Excellence Foundation, Ambassador Ashin Morten, could not hide his gratitude to Team BCI in the quest to save women regardless of one’s social status.



In the citation presented to Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, it read “On this wonderful day as we celebrate Women for embracing equality that leads to sustainable national development, Millennium Excellence Foundation congratulates Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai for her continuous selfless dedication to Women who have cancer, advocacy and treatment across the globe.”



Receiving the award, Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, who is also the CEO of Peace and Love Hospitals in Kumasi and Accra, expressed her appreciation for the recognition and thanked Millennium Excellence Foundation for the honour.



“I feel honoured and humbled by this recognition. I dedicate this award to all women in Ghana who have selflessly committed themselves to the development of Ghana. It is a challenge and a pat on my shoulder to work harder,” she gladly said.



Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai is Ghanaian Medical Doctor with 33 years of experience, a Breast Surgeon for the past 22 years and a Consultant in Breast Cancer Management.



She is the Chairperson for the Ghana Non-Communicable Diseases Alliance, Member of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) and an Executive Committee Member of the International Breast Cancer and Nutrition Project, USA.



Dr. Wiafe Addai is also a Medical Advisory Board Member of Direct Relief, USA, a Former Executive Member of the International Agency for Research into Cancers and a former Chairperson, Ghana Cancer Board.



Millennium Excellence Foundation Awards celebrates personalities who have successfully championed key developmental initiatives in Africa and their award is described as the most prestigious award in Africa.