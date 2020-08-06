Politics of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Source: Class FM

Military won’t brutalise Ghanaians under my watch – Mahama

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said under his watch as president of Ghana, the military and other security personnel will not brutalise innocent Ghanaians, as, he said is happening under the Akufo-Addo administration.



The flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) told journalists after acquiring his voter ID card on Wednesday, 5 August 2020 at Bole in the Savanna Region that many Ghanaians have been subjected to military brutality in the ongoing voter registration exercise.



This situation, he said, will not happen under his administration.



He further accused the government of unleashing military personnel on Ghanaians just to prevent them from registering and voting against the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 7 December 20202 elections.



Mr Mahama further said the current administration is determined to hold on to power, hence the intimidation of Ghanaians in the exercise.



“Under my watch, no Ghanaian will be assaulted by the military, everybody will be included in the management of the country and no one will be left out,” he said.



Regarding the fight against COVID-19, Mr Mahama said he will institute better measures to protect Ghanaians from the pandemic should he win the polls.



He noted that the cases are increasing because of the poor measures instituted by the current government.



Mr Mahama said: “We will protect our people from the coronavirus”.



“Look at the number of people who are dying from the coronavirus. This government has failed with this coronavirus.”



Ghana recently recorded 567 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total national tally to 39,642.



The new cases were reported in the lab on 3 August 2020. Some 36,384 of them have recovered and been discharged.



The death toll remains 199. Currently, the active load is 3,059.



Eight of them are in a critical condition, four on ventilators, and 22 in severe condition.



So far, a total of 407,588 tests have been conducted

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.