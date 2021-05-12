Military using bombs to destroy seized galamsey equipment

General News of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Government of Ghana is racing against time to save the nation’s water bodies most of which have been destroyed by the activities of illegal miners.



Research has shown that Ghana may likely have to import water from 2030 and as a measure to avert such a situation, President Akufo-Addo recently initiated phase two of his government's fight against illegal mining.



From everything that has been seen so far, the current Operation Halt, unlike the Operation Vanguard undertaken by the government some three years ago, employs more severe tactics aimed at deterring illegal miners from returning to destroy the river bodies.



Videos available to GhanaWeb indicate that unlike previously when the equipment was seized by the military officers undertaking the exercise, the current operation does not only ensure outright destruction of the equipment but uses bombs or explosives aimed at permanently disabling such equipment including excavator machines.



Already, videos of some excavators and changfangs being burnt by the team have been circulating on social media.



While a cross-section of Ghanaians including some affected miners has taken exception to the burning and destruction of the equipment, the Government of Ghana says it is adamant about the decision.



Speaking at the Ministry of Information's Minister’s Press Briefing on Tuesday, Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, reiterated that government will continue in its resolve to ensure that all equipment seized in the operation is destroyed.



