Military records highest intake ever as 292 officers are commissioned

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was present at the commissioning of 292 officers into the Ghana Armed Forces, marking the highest number in the history of the military.



The commissioned officers, part of the 2023 Regular Career Intake 62 (223 RCC Intake 62) and Short Service Commission and Special Duties Course 60 (SSC/SD Course 60), were presented during a parade at the Ghana Military Academy, Teshie Accra.



The November 17, 2023 ceremony witnessed 98 Regular Career Corps Intake 63 junior cadets taking the baton from their senior counterparts, forming a procession of 217 males and 75 females.



The regular career intake underwent training for not less than 15 months, while the short service commission cadets completed their training for not less than 6 months.



During the parade, President Akufo-Addo presented four prestigious awards to outstanding officers.



Senior Cadet (S/CDT) Camara Alpha Yaya from the Republic of Guinea received the award for the best foreign cadet.



Junior Under Officer (JUO) Kpodo George Delali was honored with the Academic Cane, securing the 3rd position in the cumulative order of merit.



Junior Under Officer (JUO) Frimpong Esther received the Military Cane for securing the 2nd position, and Senior Under Officer (SUO) Awotwi Jacob Vanderpuye was awarded the Sword of Honour as the best all-around cadet of the Regular Career Course 62.



President Akufo-Addo, in his address at the graduation parade, announced a strategic expansion of the Ghana Armed Forces.



He emphasized the need to position the military to effectively address the growing threats of terrorism and violent extremism in West Africa, the Sahel, and particularly neighboring Burkina Faso.



"In supporting this mandate, I have in recent times approved some measures for the expansion of our nation's Armed Forces," President Akufo-Addo stated.



The approved measures include the establishment of the National College of Defence Studies, Twelve Mechanized Battalion Units, and the Sargent Major’s Academy. Additionally, directorates such as military records and Public Relations have been upgraded to departments.



President Akufo-Addo highlighted the expansion of the Air Force Support Services Brigade Group, the Armed Forces Medical Corps, and the promulgation of institutions such as the Ghana Armed Forces Central Band, Armed Forces Musical School, Armed Forces Fire Service, School of Ordinance, and the Artillery Training School.

































