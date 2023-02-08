Military, police should force Ofori-Atta out of office - Asani Tano

General News of Wednesday, 8 February 2023

Yaw Asani Tano, the National Organiser of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), has called on the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service to stop Ken Ofori-Atta from working as finance minister if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cannot make him step down.



According to him, Ofori-Atta cannot continue to be the finance minister because his management of Ghana’s economy has led to suffering for a lot of Ghanaians.



Speaking in a UTV interview, on Tuesday, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Asani Tano said that Ofori-Atta has refused to listen to advice and is leading the country to destruction.



He added that the minister is refusing to listen to advise on the government’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) just like he did with the financial sector clean-up which led to the collapse of many businesses.



“You (Ofori-Atta) are killing people. I have asked Ken Ofori-Atta to put himself in the shoes of the pensioners and ask whether they will be able to afford medical care if they are included in the DDEP like he did when he fell sick.



“You have depleted all the economic buffers of the country … the number of people who have died as a result of your bad management cannot be counted but you are still not listening to advise.



“I will love the situation where the military and the police probably will just go and pick Ken Ofori-Atta and say we are not making you come to this office again. That man alone there should be a coup d'etat on him,” he said in Twi.



