General News of Monday, 30 November 2020

Source: 3 News

Military pick up four following NPP/NDC clash at Yagaba-Kubori

The suspects are said to be behind the attack on the residence of the NPP Candidate for the area

Four persons believed to be behind an attack on the residence of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Yagaba-Kubori Constituency in the North-East Region have been picked up by the military deployed to the area.



Though police are tight-lipped on providing information, sources say the military deployed to the area arrived around 11:00pm Sunday night.



The whereabouts of the four and their details are yet to be known.



Tension is brewing in the Constituency after a clash between supporters of NPP and National Democratic Congress (NDC) led to four persons sustaining various degrees of machete wounds.



The residence of NPP’s Parliamentary Candidate Mustapha Ussif was also attacked and properties worth thousands of Cedis were destroyed.



A local radio station YK FM belonging to Mustapha Ussif was not left out of the attack.



In a viral video, some machete-wielding young men are seen vandalising a Nissan pick-up parked in a house believed to be the residence of the NPP candidate.



Pictures of young men with blood all over their bodies are also seen.



Preliminary information gathered by our reporter, Christopher Amoako, indicates there was violence at an NDC rally at Tantala with the party’s candidate Ibrahim Tanko’s V8 car attacked by persons believed to be supporters of the NPP.



A reprisal attack by the NDC in Kubori led to the four people sustaining the wounds.



The properties vandalized belong to the NPP PC.



Both the NPP and NDC have issued statements calling on the police to expedite action by arresting the perpetrators.



The NPP is threatening a reprisal attack if the police fail in arresting the perpetrators.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.