Military personnel deployed to Volta region won’t be withdrawn – MCE to chiefs

Some chiefs say the presence of the military is causing fear and panic among residents [File photo]

The Municipal Chief Executive for Ketu South, Elliot Edem Agbenorwu has described calls for the withdrawal of security personnel deployed to border communities in the Volta Region as unfortunate and inappropriate.



According to the MCE, the deployment of security into the region and most especially into the border communities is in line with the government’s efforts to enforce the closure of the Ghana-Togo border to prevent cross-border importation of the deadly novel Coronavirus.



He said, “It is rather unfortunate for the chiefs, who are key stakeholders to be calling for the withdrawal of the military and security that are here to protect all of us and their own citizens, very very unfortunate and with an excuse that people would not come out to vote is unfortunate because the military is here to protect the closure of the borders.



“I think it is a slap on the face of the President, the President has directed and that directive must be upheld. The President says the borders must be closed, why are we closing the borders, it is because of Covid-19. So all those speculations that the military has been deployed in only Volta region is inappropriate.”



He stated further that the deployment is necessary given the recent insurgence and actions of the pro-separatist group western Togoland campaigners in the region.



“We know that Operation Motherland is still in force, I mean the secessionist movement is still there and so we are only experiencing a peaceful environment because the security is still here with us and so, I will rather the chiefs support the military to protect us,” he stated.



Reacting to claims of brutalities on civilians in Ketu South by the security, the MCE admitted that such incidents have been brought to his attention but officers involved have suffered punishment when found culpable.



“The borders are closed and so why would citizens attempt crossing. Skirmishes may come one way or the other -security men are just humans. There is nothing like intimidation, I’m saying that pockets these things come to my attention, those that come to my attention, we quickly investigate and if the officers are culpable, some are on interdiction. It’s also on record that people who crossed illegally are prosecuted by a competent court of jurisdiction,” Mr. Agbenorwu told Starr News.



The MCE’s comments follow a recent press statement issued by the Volta Regional House of Chiefs demanding from the President, the withdrawal of the security personnel from the region.



Their presence, according to the chiefs is intimidating; causing fear and panic among residents.



As the country heads to the polls in a week’s time, the issue of security deployment in the Volta region would remain the most discussed as further checkpoints are being mounted across the region.

