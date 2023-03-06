You are here: HomeNews2023 03 06Article 1725704

General News of Monday, 6 March 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Military men storm and disrupt birthday party of alleged gay men at Osu

The soldiers are alleged to have assaulted some of the partygoers

On Saturday evening, March 4, 2023, armed military men stormed and disrupted a birthday party organized in Gamashie (James-Town) by two young men claiming to be members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Queer community.

The reasons for the storming of the party are unknown, but according to eyewitnesses, some partygoers were injured.

Following the military officers’ attack, some of them bled.

Hajia Akita, a gay man from Jamestown, was said to have organized the party.

According to eyewitnesses, the party drew people claiming to be gay from various communities to the party grounds.

According to eyewitnesses, although it was a party, it was on the verge of becoming a wedding ceremony if it hadn’t been for the intervention.

The incident was described as unfortunate and unbelievable by some of the invitees.