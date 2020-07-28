General News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Military man flogs taxi driver for allegedly failing to wear facemask

It appears a taxi driver has been caught on the wrong side of the law after failing to observe the Coronavirus health protocols.



A viral video sighted by GhanaWeb shows a military man lashing the taxi driver while his colleague, standing just at arm’s length looked on.



The taxi driver had tied a handkerchief across his nose as a pseudo-facemask.



The soldier sprawled him on the car’s bonnet and gave him a number of strokes before the driver, who could obviously not contain the pain any longer turned in languish.



His attempts to plead for mercy was rejected by the security personnel who would have none of the taxi driver’s excuses, adding more strokes on his buttocks.



In order to increase awareness and strict adherence to health protocols to help reduce the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic, government has passed an L.I making it a crime punishable by law when one fails to observe them.



The penalty for failing to observe the health protocols (wearing face masks) include payment of a 10,000 cedis fine as well as a jail term of up to 10 years.



Since its passing security personnel have been conducting random checkups to ensure that Ghanaians are observing the wearing of face masks in public places.



At the time of filing this report, attempts to reach the Military command to react to the story had proved futile.





