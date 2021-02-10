Military invasion in parliament: What cock and bull story is Kan-Dapaah telling c’ttee? – Felix Kwakye

General News of Wednesday, 10 February 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
A former deputy Information Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has questioned the revelation Albert Kan-Dapaah has told the Parliament’s Appointment Committee with regards to the invasion of armed men in the chamber on January 7, 2021.
The President’s nominee for the Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah told the committee a commander whose name he did not mention instructed the armed men to invade parliament when he noticed things were getting out of hands in the chamber.
Kan-Dapaah adds that the armed men were instructed to go in to restore order by the commander due to the scuffle that erupted in the chamber during the election of the leadership of the 8th parliament.
He said military commander took the action on his own volition without seeking any advice from anyone.
But Felix Kwakye Ofosu reacting to the development has described the narration as a cock and bull story in a tweet on his Twitter handle sighted by GhanaWeb.
He quizzed how a Commander on his own will decide to order soldiers to storm parliament to restore order.
What cock and bull story is Mr Kan Dapaah telling about the storming of the Parliamentary Chamber by Soldiers?That a Military Commander on his own decided to order soldiers to storm Parliament to restore order?— Felix Kwakye Ofosu (@FelixKwakyeOfo1) February 10, 2021