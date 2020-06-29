General News of Monday, 29 June 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Military in Ketu are there to enforce border closure - Defence Minister

The Minister of Defence Dominic Nitiwul has explained the military deployed to the Ketu Municipality were sent there to enforce the closure of our borders to prevent from coming in and going out of the country.



Addressing a press conference organised by the Information Ministry on Monday, June 29, 2020, the Minister said the military, were not sent to the area to intimidate residents as some persons have suggested.



Mr. Nitiwul indicated there’ve been an increasing rate of illegal entry along our borders hence the need for the government to intensify efforts to contain the spread.



He revealed the majority of the persons who illegally enter the country, test positive for the coronavirus, a situation he lamented was not the best.



Meanwhile, the Aflao Traditional Council has appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to call the military personnel deployed to the Volta region to order as they are brutalizing civilians in Aflao.



The council is also asking for the removal of obstacles placed at various points in the town.



The council, in statement signed by its president, Torgbui Amenya Fiti V, said the presence of the troops is causing fear and panic amongst the inhabitants as they are embarking on house to house searches and brutalizing motor bike riders within the town.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.