Military hospital in Kumasi to be ready March or April – Nitiwul assures

Dominic Aduna Nitiwul, Minister-designate for Defence

The Military Hospital at Afari in the Atwima Nwabiagya District in the Ashanti Region will be completed by March or April, the Minister-designate for Defence has said.



Dominic Aduna Nitiwul told the Appointments Committee on Thursday, February 11 that work on the main facility is almost done with.



It is only the housing project for the nurses and a few works that are left, he said.



He was answering a question about the delay in completion of the project, which was started by the erstwhile Mahama administration.

Mr Nitiwul, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bimbilla Constituency, said the project even started in 2008 but moved around four different locations.



He said from Sofoline, the initially designated location, the project went to Tamale, and then to 37 in Accra, where sod was cut, before finally moving to Afari.



He said the necessities of the country in terms of health facilities in these times have made government take a keen interest in the quick completion of the project.



“Mr Chairman, I am happy to report that this project, apart from the electricals, I think by March or April, it will be completed.”



He said he has been in constant touch with the contractors Euroget De-Invest to have the project commissioned for use soon.



