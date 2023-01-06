Military high command given free hand to fight galamsey – Abu Jinapor

General News of Friday, 6 January 2023

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has revealed that the fight against illegal mining in the country has been entrusted to the Ghana Armed Forces.



According to citinewsroom.com, Abu Jinapor said that the military high command will make the public aware of the new strategies they will be using to combat illegal mining activities as and when they deem it necessary.



Speaking with Citi News on the sidelines of a meeting with the Chief of Defense Staff, he added that the armed forces and the government have worked together to develop plans for combating the nation's unlawful mining activities.



“We have reviewed our strategy, and I believe that the Military High Command will roll them out to the public as and when they deem it fit.”



“We are going to keep up with it and going to sustain the momentum, that I can assure you, the nitty-gritty of it, I will leave it out to the Military High Command,” the minister said.



