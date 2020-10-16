General News of Friday, 16 October 2020

Source: GNA

Military has no business with vigilantes - Ghana Armed Forces

GAF denied giving military uniforms to vigilante groups

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has described as “totally false”, allegations that it intends to give its military uniforms to vigilante groups and equip them with 4,000 weapons to operate in the Volta Region on Election Day.



The GAF in a statement signed by its Director of Public Relations, Colonel Aggrey-Quashie, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the “The Ghana Armed Forces wish to state categorically that the allegations are totally false and malicious. There is no iota of truth in them.



“We, therefore, demand a retraction of the false publication and an apology. We also urge the public to totally disregard the false statements,” the statement said.



It said “As an institution, the GAF does not usually respond to political commentary nor engage in political discussions. However, when factual inaccuracies are peddled against it, the GAF has a duty and responsibility to set the records straight.



“And the truth is that no weapons have been moved out of its armouries and neither have any uniforms been issued or planned to be issued to any group as alleged,” it added.



The statement said GAF would continue to carry out its constitutionally-mandated roles in a robust and professional manner, regardless of any attempts to draw it into the political fray.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.