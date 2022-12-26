Military cautions against attacks on soldiers by galamseyers

General News of Monday, 26 December 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Ghana Armed Forces has reported unprovoked violent attacks on its troops by several communities in the Ashanti region plagued by illicit mining during legitimate operations to drive out illegal gold miners, also known as “galamsey.”



The Ghana Armed Forces claims that despite the situation being alarming, these tendencies cannot dissuade the Forces from carrying out its mandate to assist the government in putting an end to environmentally destructive phenomena and that, going forward, any such unruly attitude toward soldiers will be met with the most suitable responses.



During this year’s West African Soldiers Social Activities at Kwadaso near Kumasi in the Ashanti region, Brigadier General Joseph Aphour, the General Officer Commanding the Central Command of the Ghana Armed Forces, issued the warning.



“The posture of some locals towards troops on anti-galamsey operations has been a cause of worry to us. There have been instances where some locals pelted troops with stones and other harmful materials which they laid their hands on. Some of these individuals sometimes wield deadly weapons at troops, all in attempt to frustrate us from undertaking our legally sanctioned duties. It is my hope that appropriate stakeholders would be impressed upon to caution these youth to desist from such acts to avoid any clash with the military and other security agencies”, the GOC cautioned.



He also issued a warning to soldiers who, alone or as part of a group, engage in clandestine activities because doing so is against operational protocol.



“I will also like to sound a note of caution to all troops to also refrain from indulging in illegal or one man operation. Any soldier who is found culpable of this unprofessional behaviour will be dealt with accordingly’’.



The General Officer Commanding the Central Command used the occasion to enumerate some progress made since he assumed duty in the regions under his command.



These include an ongoing construction of an accommodation for officers, provision of regular potable water supply systems at both the Command Headquarters and the Iddris Baracks, completion of the commercial water production factory with a delivery truck and a coconut plantation as additional income generation sources.



“ When I took office here the command major challenge included accommodation for troops, lack of portable water and other means of raising generation founds for day today management of the command. I’m happy to report that currently we no more have water problem in our barracks again. The commercial water project my predecessors started has also been completed. While 20 units accommodation for soldiers are also at the completion stage’’.



The Ashanti Regional Minister, Mr. Simon Osei Mensah, noted that, the region is now relatively peaceful mainly due to the cooperation, unity and team work among the various security services.



He commended the Command of the Central Command also for the various initiatives to generate additional income to support what the government provides, which he admitted, is inadequate.



Mr. Osei Mensah, however, reminded the military that they have more work to do to ensure absolute peace and security in the region in the ensuing year.



“I know you are under resourced but with the little resources available at your deposal you have delivered for the region. I appreciate your efforts in maintaining law and order in your operational command, however more need to be done against the potential terrorism against the region the country as such. Remains committed to ensure you are appropriately resourced to carry your constitutional defense responsibility for the country’’.



The West African Soldiers Social Activities, WASSA, is an occasion for both soldiers and civilian staff of the Ghana Armed Forces to shed off some of the work-related stress through social activities with their families and other stakeholders.



This year’s edition for the staff of the Central Command of the Ghana Armed Forces is the first since the outbreak of COVID-19.