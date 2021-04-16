Military apologises to media, civilians over brutality during La demonstration

General News of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Armed Forces has issued an apology to media personnel and civilians who were subjects of brutality by some military officers during a demonstration by some residents at La in Accra.



Some journalists were on Thursday, April 15, 2021, assaulted by military during their coverage of the protests.



GAF, in a press release signed by its Public Relations Officer, Colonel Aggrey Quarshie said it unreservedly apologise for the conduct of some its officers.



GAF explained that ‘minimum force’ had to be applied in the containment of the protestors which caught some journalists in the process.



“In order to restrain the demonstrators, reasonable force had to be applied to remove them. Thus, in the process, some of the demonstrators or persons got injured. It later came to light that some of the injured persons were journalists who were there to cover the event.”



“GAF seizes this opportunity to apologize to the journalists and all innocent persons who might have been affected by the troops’ effort to clear the unruly demonstrators,” the Armed Forces said in a press statement.



The statement also indicated that steps have been taking to fish out the officers who attacked the journalists.



“The Military High Command has directed that the case be investigated to ensure that such unfortunate incident does not occur in future. We once again call on all Ghanaians to follow due process in all their actions with GAF to avoid such unfortunate situations,” it added.



