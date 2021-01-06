General News of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Mike Oquaye no match for Bagbin – ABA Fuseini

Alhaji Alhassan A. Fuseini, the Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu

Alhaji Alhassan A. Fuseini, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sagnarigu, has stated that Alban Bagbin is the most qualified person for the Speaker of Parliament position.



According to him, as far as the role is concerned, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye is no match for Alban Bagbin who is the longest-serving legislator in the country’s history.



He reasons that the gap in terms of experience between the two is too wide for any form of comparison.



“Alban Bagbin cuts across. He is a very well respected member of this house and there cannot be any better speaker. Indeed the nominee for the NPP cannot match Alban Bagbin in terms of expertise and experience. He is nowhere close to Bagbin”.



Alban Bagbin is the NDC candidate for the Speaker role while Mike Oquaye represents the NPP.





