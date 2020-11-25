Politics of Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Source: Kay Agbenyega, Contributor

Mike Oquaye Jnr. whips up support for Akufo-Addo, Adwoa Safo in Dome-Kwabenya

Mike Oquaye Jr. leading the mini-rally at Dome-Kwabenya

Ghana High Commissioner to India, Mike Oquaye Jnr, as part of his political activities in Dome-Kwabenya, engaged the good people of the Constituency in a mini-rally at Kwabenya M/A school park, with a call on party supporters to focus mainly on canvassing votes for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



According to him, his primary political aim was to maximize votes for President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Member of Parliament for the Constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo for a resounding victory.



Speaking to party faithful and the general public present at the rally held on Sunday, November 22, 2020, Mike Oquaye Jnr entreated the people of Dome Kwabenya to vote massively for the NPP come December 7 for more progress.



He said: “I have come to this political event purposely to campaign for Nana Addo and Adwoa Safo and therefore we must all get involved to do a glorious work for ourselves especially. We need to put back behind us our grievances if any and focus mainly of canvassing votes for the NPP and that is the way to go. Ghanaians would not forgive us if we do not maximize our votes to show the NDC we are in charge."



"We have delivered to Ghanaians numerous and accomplished physical developments such as 1D1F, Planting for Food and Jobs, Rearing for Food and Jobs, Nation Builders’ Corps, 1 Ambulance 1 Constituency, 1 Village 1 Dam, Free SHS, COVID-19 support for Ghanaian businesses, 1 Million United States Dollars 1 Constituency, Restored Teacher/Nursing Trainee Allowance, Year of Road Construction, etc. We have delivered on our contractual mandate we had with Ghanaians in 2016 in our manifesto and there is the need for a continuation for progression in this country.”



Mike Oquaye Jnr also donated t-shirts, boxes of hand sanitizers, and an amount of Two Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢2,000) to the organizers of the programme and assured them of his readiness for support.



The mini-rally saw in attendance a huge number of people coming from all the four corners of the Constituency.



Also at Dome Zonal Council, on the same day, Mr Oquaye Jnr graced another mini-rally and supported them with logistics and one thousand cedis to keep the campaign running.



Other dignitaries present at the mini-rally were Nii Abbey Okranfah III, Kwabenya Mantse; Nana Twum Barimah Ofori-Atta, Chief of Abuakwah Adanse; Constituency Second Vice-Chairman, George Nti; Constituency Secretary, Ansah Larbi; Assistant Secretary, Otu Addo; MP for Ablekuma North, Akua Afriyie; Constituency Organizer, Mahmood Asamoah, among others.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.