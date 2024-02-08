Mike Oquaye Jnr mobbed by supporters as he arrives for Bawumia’s lecture

General News of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Source: Francis Kyei, Contributor

The newly-elected Dome-Kwabenya NPP parliamentary candidate, Mike Oquaye Jnr, was, on Wednesday, February 7, mobbed by some supporters of the party at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) campus.



Oquaye Jnr had arrived at the venue ahead of Dr Bawumia’s public lecture on the theme, "Ghana’s Next Chapter: Selfless Leadership and Bold Solutions for the Future,” was met by an elated crowd who could not even grant him the much-needed space to make his entry to the venue.



The supporters also mobbed Mike Oquaye Jnr. with songs and chants to celebrate his victory after he beat incumbent MP for Dome Kwabenya constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo by over 1,000 in the just ended NPP parliamentary primaries held in January 2024.



Vice President and Flagbearer of the NPP, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia delivered a public lecture to outline his vision for the country if given the nod in the upcoming general elections.



In his address, Dr. Bawumia shared what he themed as ‘Ghana’s Next Chapter: Selfless Leadership and Bold Solutions for the Future.’



The two-hour lecture saw Dr. Bawumia make some pronouncements and pledges which he believes will move the country forward.







