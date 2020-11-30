Politics of Monday, 30 November 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Mike Oquaye Jnr, Oppong Nkrumah shake Dome Kwabenya

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah with Mike Oquaye Jnr, others

Ghana’s High Commissioner to India, Mike Oquaye Jnr, and Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, have asked the people of Dome Kwabenya constituency to vote massively for the ruling New Patriotic Patriotic Party in the upcoming December 7 general elections.



According to them, voting for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and MP for the area Sarah Adwoa Safo means progress and development for the country and the constituency as well.



Speaking to teeming supporters of the NPP at a mini-rally in Taifa, Ambassador Oquaye Jnr advised the party faithful to be united and implored them not to fall for the ‘Skirt and Blouse’ cliché.



“Lets us all be united going into the 2020 general election. Don’t vote for an independent candidate, no skirt and blouse because the elephant is great under one umbrella.



"We must all get involved for a landslide and a resounding victory for the Great Elephant, we must be each other’s keeper. We must unite with one another, we must forget the past and move on for the sake of our party and Ghanaians. We need to put back behind us our grievances if any and focus mainly on canvassing votes for the NPP. We have delivered to Ghanaians numerous of our campaign promises made in 2016 such as 1D1F, Planting for Food and Jobs, NABCO, one ambulance one Constituency, 1 Village 1 Dam, Free SHS, restored teacher/nursing trainee allowance, year of road construction, supported Ghanaian businesses during the outbreak of COVID-19 etc.”



On his part, Hon. Oppong Nkrumah said he is optimistic the party will win tremendously.



"I am convinced of today’s crowd and I know that your targeted valid votes cast which is 120,000 will be achieved.”



Ambassador Oquaye Jnr as part of his support for the party in the constituency donated T-shirts, boxes of hand sanitizers, and an amount of cash to the organizers towards the final preparation of the campaign.

