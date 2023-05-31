Middle Belt Development Authority ends staff retreat

Regional News of Wednesday, 31 May 2023

Source: K Peprah

Joseph Kumah Mackay, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Middle Belt Development Authority (MBDA) said the Board and Management are working assiduously to position the authority as the government’s vehicle to push the nation’s physical infrastructure development agenda.



He emphasised the authority was also poised to coordinate and implement projects and programmes to tackle the deficit in the country’s physical development in a more proactive manner.



“The authority has also prioritized and is currently focusing on branding and staff capacity building, as important tools to push its transformational agenda”, Mackay stated when addressing the closing session of a-four-day staff retreat of the authority, held at Goaso in the Ahafo region.



The retreat It was on the theme “building common grounds for rethinking and repositioning for management and staff of the MBDA” and the participants were taken through various topics and exercises to improve their knowledge base, sharpen their skills and empower them to deliver on the mandate of the authority.



The tailored-made activities included interactive and participatory learning, physical training aimed at unleashing pent up energies to galvanise and drive organisational transformation and the participants also visited some projects sites of the authority in the region.



Other topics treated included rallying around a common vision, strategic direction and priorities, and repositioning MBDA to deliver on its mandate for national development.



Mackay reminded and highlighted the mandate of the authority, and asked the management and staff to work hard, saying “we must all be innovative, creative and facilitate team work that would well position us to achieve our mandate”.



Some resource persons were drawn from the Public Services Commission, the Ghana Armed Forces and Human Resource Consultancy.



Other facilitators included Joyce Opoku Boateng, the Deputy Chief Executive officer, Legal and Corporate Affairs, Vincent Frimpong Manu and the Deputy Chief Executive Officer in-charge of Operations, Alexander Ferkah.



Earlier, the authority paid a courtesy and interacted with Nana Yaw Agyei II, the Paramount Chief of Mim Traditional Area, and also a board member of the MBDA.



Nana Agyei II accompanied the participants to inspect some development projects being executed by the authority in the area.



The MBDA was created by an Act of Parliament, Middle Belt Development Act, 2017, (Act 962) and accented to by the President in June 2017.



It is the main vehicle for the development of the Middle Belt Zone which comprises Ashanti, Eastern, Bono, Bono East and the Ahafo Regions.