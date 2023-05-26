Mid-semester break for SHS and SHTS will be from June 3 – 9 – GES

General News of Friday, 26 May 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ghana Education Service has announced the date for the mid-semester break for senior schools and senior technical schools.



According to a notice released by the GES, the mid-semester break will occur from June 2 to 9, 2023.



While the mid-semester break should be observed, schools are permitted to retain form 3 students at school as they prepare for the impending WASSCE.



The GES further stated that school heads must ensure that all other students who desire to remain in school during the break are accommodated.



