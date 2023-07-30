Mid-Year Budget Review to be presented July 31

General News of Sunday, 30 July 2023

Source: GNA

In accordance with Section 28 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921), the Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the Government of Ghana for the 2023 Financial Year, will be presented to Parliament tomorrow, Monday, 31st July 2023.



The presentation will provide an update on the implementation of the 2023 Budget, with insights into the economic and fiscal performance for the first half of the year.



It will also discuss policies implemented to stabilise the economy, promote growth and provide social protection for the vulnerable.



This is contained in a press release from the Ministry of Finance.



According to the release, the presentation would outline the critical imperatives to restore macroeconomic stability and accelerate economic transformation.



The release said issues that would be highlighted included structural reforms in expenditure commitment control and arrears clearance; debt management; financial stability and a growth agenda.



“In line with usual practice, we wish to indicate that Government will undertake the Post-Budget Engagements to explain the various policy choices to the public,” the release added.