Michel Camp residents get ultramodern medical laboratory

General News of Thursday, 29 June 2023

Source: YKG Medical Laboratory

Residents of Michel Camp, near Tema in the Greater Accra region, have welcomed an ultramodern medical laboratory with United States standard equipment and service into the area.



YKG Medical Laboratory which is to provide laboratory investigation service to residents in the Michel Camp and its catchment areas was commissioned on Saturday, the 24th of June, 2023.



“We are happy because now there will be no need to travel all the way to Tema or Nungua for laboratory investigations that we can trust when the need arises,” said Mr. Kofi Mensah, a resident of Michel Camp.



YKG Medical Laboratories is the handiwork of Dr. Afuah Awuah-Okyere, a United States based Clinical Pharmacist who grew up in Michel Camp and has helped many people in diverse ways, likewise her hardworking husband, Engineer Quarshie Awuah-Okyere.



After attending the Michel Camp Service primary School in the area, Dr. Afua Awuah-Okyere had climbed the academic ladder to do a degree at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), before traveling to the United States for further studies where she also works. She did Doctor of pharmacy in the United States of America.



The YKG Medical laboratory is her give-back to the society which helped shape her into the person she has become.



It boasts of the latest United States standard medical investigative equipment and facilities.



“Wherever she is, we want Dr. Afuah Awuah-Okyere to know that we are appreciative of this ultramodern medical laboratory. We really appreciate that she is bringing quality equipment of the standards in the United States to serve our community” said Mrs. Sarah Oppong-Kyei, a resident.



“It really will spare us here the hustle of having to travel far for quality medical laboratory services when we need it.”



YKG Medical Laboratory was commissioned on the 24th of June 2023, with many dignitaries gracing the occasion. Among these were traditional rulers, the clergy, Medical practitioners, legal luminaries, Assembly Members, political party executives and Military personnel.



Dr. Mrs. Afuah Awuah-Okyere is wife to hardworking Engineer Quarshie Awuah-Okyere, a Chemical engineer. She is currently domiciled in the USA.



Speaker after speaker at the colourful ceremony including Hon. Kwesi Asomani, who was recently adjudged the best Assembly member in the Tema Metropolis for his good works, was full of praise for Dr. Afua Awuah-Okyere for helping Michel Camp, Mataheko and Sebrepor residents in diverse ways.



Also in attendance include Mr. Duke Osam-Duodo, a former Bank Manager and a legal practitioner, Mr. Shadrack-Addo Annan, District Pastor of the church of Pentecost-Michel Camp.



John Menlah Arthur, presiding elder of PIWC, Mr. DK Annan, a Retired Director of church of Pentecost printing press at odorkor, Nii Ogle Tetteh II, chief of Saki, Dr. Justice K. Kumi, Mr. Christopher Zaab-yen Abena, all of Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research at Legon.