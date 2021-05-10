Michael Okyere Baafi bag award

General News of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the New Juaben South constituency, Hon. Michael Okyere Baafi, has been awarded Business Promoter of the Decade at this year's Lifetime in a Portrait Award.



He was honoured at the studios of Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) under the live patronage of former President of the Republic, HE John Agyekum Kufuor.



The "Lifetime in a Portrait Award" is an initiative of Initiators of Change Foundation (ICF) to discover and celebrate distinguished individuals from various backgrounds with the prime goal of engendering social cohesion, unity, patriotism, role modelling, and national development.



This year's edition coincided with the foundation's tenth anniversary hence Lifetime In a Portrait Award of the Decade.



This edition was organised to honour Ghanaians who have contributed exceptionally towards the country's development as Public Servants and those who have projected the shining image of Ghana amongst the international community through their outstanding service to humanity.



Speaking after the event, Hon. Michael Okyere Baafi expressed his gratitude to the organizers for the recognition.



"I wish to express my profound gratitude to the Initiators of Change Foundation, under the life patronage of H.E J.A. Kufour, for this enviable honour. I am humbled to be honoured among several public servants for our contributions to Ghana. I hope to contribute my best to New Juaben South and Ghana as a whole.



"To God, Almighty be the glory. Great things He has done; Greater things he will do. A big thank you to my family and all loved ones." He said.



Other awardees included; the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (African Digital Revolutionary Leader of the Decade), former Vice President, the late Dr Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur (African Servant Leader of the Decade), Hon. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare (Outstanding Chief of Staff of the Decade), Hon. Ama Bame Busia (Most Influential Female Politician of the Decade), Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas (Africa's Eminent International Diplomat of the Decade), Amb. James Victor Gbeho (Outstanding Ghanaian Diplomat of the Decade).



The rest were; Hon. Evangelist E.T Mensah (Eminent Politician of the Decade), Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu (Iconic Parliamentarian of the Decade), Ing Kwame Baah-Acheamfour (Eminent ICT and Telecom Pillar of the Decade), Ms Amma Frimpomaa Dwumah (Promising CEO of the Decade) and Hon. Maxwell Kofi Jumah, Development Oriented Managing Director of the Decade, amongst others.



