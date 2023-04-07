Michael Obeng pledges more support for orphans at Graceland Needy Childcare

General News of Friday, 7 April 2023

Source: William Beeko, Contributor

The CEO of First Klass Shipping Specialist UK, Mr. Michael Obeng, on Palm Sunday extended his annual charity projects to Graceland Needy Childcare Shelter, an orphanage home based in Awutu Bawjiase in the Central Region.



This was during a special visit by the First Klass Group to the Graceland Orphanage on Sunday.



First Klass Shipping over the past years has been involved in several charities aimed at giving back to the society.



These charitable projects have also formed part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of the company.



First Klass Shipping every year distributes food items, clothing, books and educational materials to selected deprived schools and communities in Ghana.



Other projects worthy of mention include the well-built ultra-modern toilet facility which was officially handed over to the Chiefs, people and inhabitants of Asante Akyem Atwedie in the year 2019.



According to Mr. Michael Obeng the First Klass Group is focusing on needy children and orphans this year 2023.



The company is a family-run business established in August 2013 registered in the UK and trading as World Klass Shipping Specialist in Ghana.



Mr. Michael Obeng and his team during the visit used the opportunity to organise an Easter Feast for the children.



The orphans were treated to sumptuous fingelicking hot meals and some drinks.



It was indeed a timely euphoria amidst great joy, music, dancing, choreography and merrymaking as the children jammed on in excitement.



Addressing the gathering, he recounted how his company came into contact with the Founder of Graceland, Madam Grace Wobill.



He mentioned that a few further discussions have subsequently led to this expression of love from First Klass Shipping Group towards the orphans.



He assured Madam Grace and her caretakers including the teachers of his full support every year.



He also pledged to bring to the children school bags, shoes, books among other learning materials as was requested by the children.



Madam Grace Wobill, on her part, made a passionate appeal to the general public, individuals, philanthropists and corporate organisations to come to their aid.



Graceland provides food, shelter, education, and clothing for orphans, semi-orphans and destitute children.



According to Madam Grace, classrooms also serve as bedrooms and continue to create a lot of inconveniences under overwhelmingly unbearable circumstances.



It is against this background that she used the opportunity to appeal to First Klass Shipping Group to help her construct some new dormitories to contain the growing number of orphans in her fold.



Mr. Obeng further pledged that Graceland will be his new home and he will ensure that the construction of the dormitories become a reality.