Mfantsipim old boys elect Moses Baiden Jnr as Ebusuapanyin

General News of Friday, 27 October 2023

Source: ernest k. arhinful

The Mfantsipim Old Boys Association (MOBA) has elected Moses Kwesi Baiden Jnr, the Chief Executive Officer of the Margins Group as its new president (Ebusuapanyin).



Moses (83-year group) beat his only contender, Reverend Kofi Ankama-Asamoah (80-year group) with 46 votes while the latter polled 12 votes.



The Ebusuapanyin and the other newly elected executives shall serve a five-year term.



Speaking after the announcement of the results, the current Ebusuapanyin, Captain (Rtd) Paul Fordjoe (73-year group) charged the President-elect and his new team to work harder to build on the successes of the previous executives.





He indicated that a formal handing-over ceremony has been scheduled for April 2024 and called on all members to support the new executives.





For his part, an elated Moses Kwesi Baiden Jnr pledged to foster unity within the association and thanked members for the overwhelming support.



He further promised to work assiduously with his team to garner the required resources to improve the infrastructure and education at Mfantsipim School.



Moses Kwesi Baiden Jnr is a lawyer and founder of the Margins Group with more than thirty years of experience in business and tech development and manufacturing.



Coming from a family of Mfantsipim old boys, Moses has in the past funded many projects in Mfantsipim and the association(MOBA). He was the founding President of his year group and served in that capacity for 20 years.