Mfantsipim floors Wesley Girls at Regional Science & Maths Quiz

Wesley Girls Senior High School, a school at the centre of numerous controversies of late was humiliated by its Cape Coast neighbours in the Regional Championship of the National Science and Maths Quiz in the Central Region.
Wesley Girls which was trailing right from the first round managed to close the contest tied with Swedru SHS at 31 points while Mfantsipim School got 52 points and St Augustines SHS got 49 points.
The following is a synopsis of the full round starting from round one.
End of round 1
St. Augustine’s College: 27pts
Mfantsipim School: 23pts
Wesley Girls’ High School: 18pts
Swedru SHS: 15pts
End of round 2
St. Augustine’s College: 33pts
Mfantsipim School: 32pts
Wesley Girls’ High School: 18pts
Swedru SHS: 18pts
End of round 3
St. Augustine’s College: 49pts
Mfantsipim School: 45pts
Wesley Girls’ High School: 28pts
Swedru SHS: 28pts
End of contest
Mfantsipim School: 52pts
St. Augustine’s College: 49pts
Wesley Girls’ High School: 31pts
Swedru SHS:31pts
