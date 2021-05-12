You are here: HomeNews2021 05 12Article 1259830

Regional News of Wednesday, 12 May 2021

Source: My News GH

Mfantsipim floors Wesley Girls at Regional Science & Maths Quiz

Wesley Girls Senior High School, a school at the centre of numerous controversies of late was humiliated by its Cape Coast neighbours in the Regional Championship of the National Science and Maths Quiz in the Central Region.

Wesley Girls which was trailing right from the first round managed to close the contest tied with Swedru SHS at 31 points while Mfantsipim School got 52 points and St Augustines SHS got 49 points.

The following is a synopsis of the full round starting from round one.

End of round 1

St. Augustine’s College: 27pts

Mfantsipim School: 23pts

Wesley Girls’ High School: 18pts

Swedru SHS: 15pts

End of round 2

St. Augustine’s College: 33pts

Mfantsipim School: 32pts

Wesley Girls’ High School: 18pts

Swedru SHS: 18pts

End of round 3

St. Augustine’s College: 49pts

Mfantsipim School: 45pts

Wesley Girls’ High School: 28pts

Swedru SHS: 28pts

End of contest

Mfantsipim School: 52pts

St. Augustine’s College: 49pts

Wesley Girls’ High School: 31pts

Swedru SHS:31pts

