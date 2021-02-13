Regional News of Saturday, 13 February 2021

Source: GNA

Mfantseman Youth appeals to President Akufo-Addo to appoint Noah Essuman as MCE

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Concerned Mfantseman Youth have appealed to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to nominate Mr Noah Nikolai Essuman as the next Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Municipality.



They said the President should consider appointing Mr Essuman because they believed he was the best to serve their interest as the MCE.



In a statement signed by Benjamin Abakah, Secretary and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Saltpond, the Youth described Mr Essuman as a strong patriot, competent, hardworking and a visionary who would help in developing Mfantseman to improve standards of living.



They further indicated that he is an accomplished, industrious educationist, team player, an indefatigable voice for the vulnerable who had Mfantseman at heart and would serve the Municipality diligently.



“Mr. Essuman is the standard of exemplary constituent: no problem is too great or issue too small for him to resolve, he fights for everyone. This the type of service he will bring to every citizen of Mfantseman and exactly what Mr. Noah Essuman will bring as MCE of Mfantseman municipality,” they said.



The Concerned Youth revealed that Mr Essuman was at the grassroots since the commencement of multi-party democracy in 1992 and served as the second Vice-chairman of the New Patriotic Party in the Mfantseman Constituency in 2008.



“He has served in diverse capacities including; coordinator of MP’s Rural Project, polling station chairman, coordinator of zones, facilitator, collation room agent, polling station agent amongst others”. They emphasized.



